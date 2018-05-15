Further discussion on London Pool

SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Village Council recently met for its regularly scheduled meeting, further discussing plans for London Pool.

As previously mentioned, council members unanimously decided to not open London Pool for the 2018 season, but will be continuing work on the structural integrity of the pool.

Council Member Rhonda Rathburn motioned to approve engineer’s fees up to $1,500 to complete inspection and report on the structural integrity of the pool and council approved with five yes votes from Council Members Rathburn, Nicole Sampson, Michelle White, Tom Weaver, David Poole and one no vote from Council Member Barry McCoy. Sampson motioned to pay Professional Pool Management the first payment of $2,833.33 and council approved. Sampson motioned to terminate the contract with Professional Pool Management for the remainder of 2018 due to the inability to open the pool and the council approved.

The council decided a full pool inspection was needed and a pool consultant will be located for a quote. McCoy offered to raise the pool concerns with the Meigs Commissioners when he attends their next meeting to see if they would be interested in providing any support or assistance. The council agreed financial assistance would be welcome.

In other business, Nancy Schartiger was in attendance to obtain council’s approval for her to speak to village employees regarding AFLAC supplemental health and accident benefits. She explained there would be no cost or obligation to the village and the council approved.

Grants Administrator Fred Hoffman presented his report to council.

Mayor Eric Cunningham provided information about bleachers he found for the proposed Nature Works application and bench and bleacher locations were discussed. The council discussed additional park and recreation area items as well. Rathburn motioned to pass Resolution 5-10-18-2 authorizing Hoffman to apply for the Nature Works grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the council approved.

Hoffman presented information for the Ohio Water Development Authority principal forgiveness loan program, which the Board of Public Affairs needs to pursue for assistance with asset management planning costs. Fiscal Officer Crystal Cottrill also provided some background on asset management requirements and explained the purpose of the application. McCoy motioned to approve Resolution 5-10-18-1 authorizing Cunningham to apply for, accept, and enter into a Water Supply Revolving Loan Account agreement and the council approved.

Cunningham opened the sealed bids for the sand and gravel storage shed and shelter house projects. He explained the only bids received were from United Construction Company Inc., sand & gravel storage shed for $136,678 and shelter house for $67,946.52. McCoy motioned to reject both bids submitted and the council approved.

Council discussed bid restrictions and decided to contact local builders directly since the project’s engineer estimate was significantly lower than the bid received. It was believed that the inclusion of electric was a deterrent and Cottrill was directed to inform the contractors that they did not have to add electric if that was the case, that portion of the project may be done separately or dropped, depending on funding. Cottrill is to contact any builders who purchased plans but did not submit bids before contacting other local businesses.

Rathburn motioned to approve the purchase of foam for the fire truck and the council approved.

White motioned to accept the quote for a tennis court lighting repair from River Town Electric with the condition that if the total for the repair work is expected to cost above $4,000 it must be approved by the mayor and the council approved.

White also noted a couple of baby snakes had been found near the concession stand and said she will handle the issue with repellent and cleanup.

Cunningham asked for approval to hire someone for seasonal help for mowing and maintenance. Cottrill noted the pay was previously appropriated by the finance committee for $8.30 per hour for approximately 254 hours of work. Sampson motioned to enter executive session to discuss personnel issues relating to the compensation of a public employee with council, Cunningham and Cottrill present and the council approved. No final decisions were noted after leaving the executive session and there will be further discussion on the issue.

Police Chief Mony Wood noted the tires for the cruiser were $135 per tire at the state purchasing price.

He explained a loose dog issue that he has been addressing. He also outlined further action he has taken on an abandoned trailer which is becoming a hazard and reported he has been able to make contact with the property owner and gave him 30 days to clean up the property. Council discussed with Wood other properties that need attention.

Wood has recently been voted onto the board of the Chamber of Commerce as a representative of both Syracuse and Middleport Police Departments.

McCoy presented information regarding the tree complaint on Cherry Street. The complainant stated the village owns the tree, but a previous solicitor gave the opinion that the village does not own any trees. A tree was previously cut down nearby, but the circumstances were different in that it was in imminent danger of damaging the street and vehicles as they passed. McCoy commented the current solicitor, Rick Hedges, should send a letter to the resident regarding the issue.

Weaver presented information about the emails he created and explained council members should use these for village business.

Poole said the Meigs County Library would be helping support the Little Free Library with some duplicate copies of books left from its book sale.

Cunningham noted the Community Yard Sale is scheduled for June 2.