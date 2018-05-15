Bond set at $200K in Tucker case

POMEROY — A now former corrections officer, bailiff and probation officer remains held on $200,000 bond after being arraigned on Tuesday afternoon in Meigs County Common Pleas Court on more than two dozen charges.

Larry D. Tucker, 55, of Pomeroy appeared before assigned Judge Linton Lewis. Lewis is a retired judge from Perry County who was assigned by the Ohio Supreme Court to hear the case.

Special Prosecutor Christopher Kinsler from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office requested bond for Tucker be set at $200,000 without 10 percent permitted.

Tucker was represented at the hearing by Public Defender Herman Carson, who requested a bond of no more than $100,000 with 10 percent cash permitted. Tucker will be represented by one of the trial attorneys from the State Public Defender’s Central Office as the case proceeds.

Lewis sided with the state on the bond request, not allowing 10 percent on the $200,000 bond.

Tucker was indicted on May 3 on 27 felony counts and one misdemeanor count related to alleged sexual offenses many of which were alleged to have occurred with victims he was to have supervised either as a corrections officer or probation officer.

Tucker was a corrections officer with the Middleport Jail, as well as serving as a bailiff and probation officer with Meigs County Common Pleas Court. His employment with both agencies has since been terminated. Tucker has also been removed as a member of the Meigs Local Board of Education.

In total, the charges against Tucker list at least 11 victims (victims are listed by initials, with 11 unique sets of initials).

Charges include:

Six counts of Sexual Battery, third-degree felonies;

Six counts of Kidnapping, first-degree felonies;

Five counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, fourth-degree felonies;

Five counts of Attempted Sexual Battery, fourth-degree felonies;

Four counts of Attempted Compelling Prostitution, fourth-degree felonies;

One count of Theft in Office, a fifth-degree felony;

One count of Soliciting, a third-degree misdemeanor.

According to an investigation conducted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Tucker is accused of sexually assaulting or attempting to sexually assault 11 different inmates and/or probationers while working as a corrections officer at the Middleport Jail and as a Meigs County Common Pleas Court probation officer.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred between January 2011 and November 2017.

Each sexual battery charge and kidnapping charge carries a sexual violent predator specification. The six kidnapping charges also carry specifications alleging that the crimes were committed with sexual motivation.

Evidence of alleged theft in office was also uncovered over the course of the investigation, according to a news release from Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

