Community members invited to meet Rural Action’s new CEO

THE PLAINS — Rural Action invites community members to join them on Thursday, May 17, from 5:30-7 p.m. for a Meet and Greet with Rural Action’s new CEO Debbie Phillips. The Meet and Greet will take place at Rural Action’s Kuhre Center for Rural Renewal at 9030 Hocking Hills Drive, The Plains, Ohio. Beverages and a light snack will be provided.

During the event, Phillips, Rural Action’s newly appointed CEO, will share her vision for the organization as they continue to grow work and partnerships across the region. She will share highlights from Rural Action’s work over the last year as well as new projects and partnerships the organization is undertaking under her leadership.

Media and Communications Manager Susi Acord said “We wanted to hold this event to give community members a chance to meet Debbie and hear what she is excited and passionate about in her new role with Rural Action. She has been an advocate for our region for many years’ and has really hit the ground running after her appointment in April. She has been meeting with many partners and doing a lot of listening; this event is an extension of that process.”

Additionally she said, “Debbie is very interested in hearing the voice of members in our community and so we invite the public to come and share their hopes and vision for the region and how they would like to see Rural Action work in partnership to create thriving communities and healthy environments locally and across Appalachian Ohio.”

Phillips joined Rural Action in January 2017 as its Development Director after serving four terms as a representative for the 94th district in the Ohio House of Representatives.

Prior to her distinguished House service, Phillips was founding Executive Director of the Ohio Fair Schools Campaign, which was hosted through Rural Action and worked to promote quality public education. She also served the 4th Ward on the Athens City Council. Phillips is a graduate of Ohio University and lives on a farm in Albany with her husband, Jim, and their children.