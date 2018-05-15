Man dead in vehicle on Pomeroy Parking Lot

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man was found deceased on Monday evening in a vehicle on the Pomeroy Parking Lot.

Chief of Police Mark Proffitt told the Sentinel that the death of the 79-year-old from Middleport was not suspicious, although the incident remains under investigation.

In addition to the Pomeroy Police Department, the Middleport Police Department, Meigs EMS and assistant coroner Susan Mansfield assisted at the scene. Cremeens-King Funeral Home transported the body from the scene.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_logo_ne2018515145824566.jpg