1980 MHS Softball team honored

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Athletic Boosters recently honored member of their 1980 State Semi-Finalist Softball team, between games of a Saturday afternoon doubleheader. The Lady Marauders under longtime teacher and coach Rita Slavin finished the regular season with an 11-3 mark and won the S.E.O.A.L. championship in the process.

The Lady Marauders opened up tournament play with a 20-4 win over Warren Local and then won the sectionals 15-5 over Belpre. In the district play Meigs defeated South Point 14-13 to advance to the Sweet 16 Regional play in Lancaster. Meigs slipped past West Muskingum 2-1 in the regional opener and left any doubt by blasting John Glenn 13-3 to advance to the Marauders first ever state tournament in girls athletics.

Meigs played Warren Champion is the state semi-finals losing to the powerful Golden Flashes 13-1. Warren Champion went on to clinch the state championship the next day defeating Jamestown Greeneview 11-1.

The starting line up for the maroon and gold that season was Terri Wilson at first base, the late Pam Crooks at second, Sonia Ash at shortstop and Tonia Ash at third. The outfield consisted of Cherie Lightfoot, April King, Cindy Thompson and Beth Perrin. Beth Bartrum saw most of the duty on the mound for the Marauders, and her battery mate was Susan Zirkle. Coming off the bench for Meigs was Cindy Crooks, Paula Horton, Kris Snowden, and Natalie Lambert.

All conference honors went to Cherie Lightfoot and Pam Crooks, second team honors were Sonia Ash, Tonia Ash and Beth Bartrum. Terri Wilson was an honorable mention selection. Assisting Slavin as coach was Kim Grueser.

Attending the ceremony were Sonia Ash Hornbuckle, Beth Bartrum Clark, April King, Cindy Thompson, Coach Rita Slavin, Susan Zirkle, Cherie Lightfoot Williamson and Terri Wilson.

Tony Hawk of the Meigs Athletic Boosters introduced member of the team and each team member was also presented with a t-shirt from the boosters. A sign was also placed on Marauder dugout to commemorate the team.

By Dave Harris Special to the Sentinel

Dave Harris is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

