Indictments filed against several individuals

POMEROY — Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announced, in a news release, that on May 9 the Grand Jury returned multiple indictments. The indictments that have been filed and released as public records include the following:

Neil Barber, 46, of Portland, Ohio, was indicted for Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree, Attempted Burglary, a felony of the fourth degree, Vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree, and Criminal Damaging, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Barber is alleged to have entered the attached garage of a residence near Portland, Ohio, and to have caused property damage to the residence and other property.

Margilee Boykins, 32, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Boykins is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine following a well-being check of two occupants of a motor vehicle in Syracuse, Ohio. Matthew Ward was indicted for an identical charge resulting from the same incident.

Marc Eblin, II, 39, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. Eblin is alleged to have failed to pay child support for a total of 104 weeks out of 104 consecutive weeks and is alleged to owe an arrearage of $12,632.

Dennis Foley, 41, of Syracuse, Ohio, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. Foley is alleged to have failed to pay child support for a total of 104 weeks out of 104 consecutive weeks and is alleged to owe an arrearage of $34,516.

Kathryn Fuller, 30, of Henderson, West Virginia, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Oxycodone), a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Methylphenidate), a felony of the fifth degree. Fuller is alleged to have been in possession of drugs following a well-being check of the motor vehicle in which she was an occupant in Pomeroy, Ohio. Patricia Fuller was indicted for identical charges resulting from the same incident.

Patricia Fuller, 33, of Ona, West Virginia, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Oxycodone), a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Methylphenidate), a felony of the fifth degree. Fuller is alleged to have been in possession of drugs following a well-being check of the motor vehicle in which she was an occupant in Pomeroy, Ohio. Kathryn Fuller was indicted for identical charges resulting from the same incident.

Mark Gibbs, 22, of Reedsville, Ohio, was indicted for Sexual Battery, a felony of the third degree. Gibbs is alleged to have engaged in sexual conduct with another while the other person was unaware the sexual conduct was occurring.

Joshua Glassburn, 22, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted for Misuse of Credit Cards, a felony of the fifth degree. Glassburn is alleged to have unlawfully obtained the credit card information of an elderly person to make unauthorized purchases.

Keith Holt, 32, of Wilkesville, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Holt is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine following a police pursuit that initiated in Pomeroy, Ohio and terminated on Clark Road in rural Meigs County. Holt was previously indicted for multiple charges related to the pursuit.

Skyla Miller, 30, of Langsville, Ohio, was indicted for Theft of Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. Miller is alleged to have stolen prescription medication from an elderly person.

Douglas Noel, 27, of Amesville, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Noel is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Mark Rathburn, 55, of Cheshire, Ohio, was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree, and Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Rathbun is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in Middleport, Ohio, and to have tampered with those drugs in an attempt to prevent them from being discovered by law enforcement.

James Tyler Stewart, 34, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree. Stewart is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine and heroin following a traffic stop in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Kaitlyn Thomas, 25, of Syracuse, Ohio, was indicted for Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree. Thomas is alleged to have caused serious physical harm, namely, broken facial bones, to another at a residence in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Timothy Tilley, 35, of Jackson, Ohio, was indicted for indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. Tilley is alleged to have failed to pay child support for a total of 96 weeks out of 104 consecutive weeks and is alleged to owe an arrearage of $11,404.

Matthew Ward, 22, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. Ward is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine following a well-being check of two occupants of a motor vehicle in Syracuse, Ohio. Margilee Boykins was indicted for an identical charge resulting from the same incident.

All cases will proceed in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas before Judge I. Carson Crow.

For informational purposes, possible penalties for felony offenses include: felonies of the first degree, 3-11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine; felonies of the second degree, 2-8 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine; felonies of the third degree, 9-36 months in prison and up to a $10,000 fine; felonies of the fourth degree, 6-18 months in prison and up to a $5,000 fine; felonies of the fifth degree, 6-12 months in prison and up to a $2,500 fine. For most felonies of the fourth and fifth degrees, sentencing guidelines found in the Ohio Revised Code require first-time offenders to be sentenced to community control unless certain conditions exist permitting the imposition of a prison sentence.

Information provided by the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_logo_ne201851494851309.jpg