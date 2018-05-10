A colorful run for fun

RACINE — A run with a splash of color.

The most colorful 5K of the year returns to Racine’s Star Mill Park on May 19.

The second Color Run to benefit the Southern Local playgrounds will be held at 9 a.m, with registration at 8 a.m.

Last year, nearly 100 participants ran, jogged or walked the 5K race, passing through multiple color stations, each adding its own color for the participants. This was believed to have been the first color run in the county.

Proceeds from the run go to expand and maintain the playgrounds for Southern Local Schools.

Last year, the race raised funds to create a new playground area for second and third grade students at the school, with the new equipment installed for the beginning of the 2017-18 school year.

Instead of individual prizes for the run, all participants will be entered into door prize drawings.

For more information contact Heather Dailey-Johnson at heather.dailey-johnson@southernlocal.net or 740-591-9167 or Russ Fields at russ.fields@southernlocal.net.

Participants in the color run were covered in various shades of blue, pink, yellow and purple as they prepared for the event with more colors added along the way. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.2-Color-Run-2_ne2018510133715580.jpg Participants in the color run were covered in various shades of blue, pink, yellow and purple as they prepared for the event with more colors added along the way.