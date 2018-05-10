Clean up day plans announced

ROCKSPRINGS — The annual Meigs County Cleanup Day is set for Saturday, May 19 at the Meigs County Fairgrounds.

Cleanup Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to Meigs County residents only.

Individuals can get rid of tires, electronics and many other items at no cost.

Items accepted include, household items: furniture, toys, appliances, tools, box springs, mattresses, carpet; electronics waste, televisions, computers, servers, monitors, keyboards, speakers, stereo equipment, cameras, CD and DVD players, video game systems, phones, microwaves, and many other items.

Reusable items which are still in good condition can be brought to be donated at the event as well. Donation items include appliances, household goods and furnishings, arts and crafts, lumber and building materials, collectibles, antiques and other items.

There is a limit of 10 tires per vehicle which can be dropped off at cleanup day. The tires must be less than 16 inches in size and must be removed from the rim. No farm tractor tires will be accepted

Items not accepted include household trash, appliances with refrigerant and household hazardous waste (chemicals, cleaners, medical waste, etc.)

Proof of residency is required, such as a driver’s license or utility bill is required as the event is open only to residents of Meigs County. Cleanup Day is not open to industrial or commercial customers.