Voters approve village, twp. levies, reject aggregation

MEIGS COUNTY — Local residents showed support for village and township levies in Tuesday’s primary, while rejecting electric aggregation in two villages. Voters across portions of three counties also rejected another attempt at an income tax levy by Alexander Local Schools.

Both residents in Pomeroy and Middleport defeated aggregation. In Pomeroy, the vote was 116 yes and 175 no. There was a larger split in Middleport, where 124 voted for aggregation and 214 against.

Meigs County voters rejected the proposed one percent income tax increase for Alexander Local Schools by a slim margin, as did voters in Athens and Vinton counties. The third attempt at the income tax increase failed by a 60 vote margin in unofficial results from the tri-county voting area.

Pomeroy Village was successful in the passage of a 2.0 mill levy for street maintenance. Middleport saw both of its levies for fire protection approved by the voters.

In Scipio Twp., both the fire protection and road maintenance levies were approved by voters.

In the Columbia precinct, voters approved to liquor options for Doug’s Carryout.

Unofficial results — Issues

State Issue 1 — Yes: 2,637; No: 2,060;

Meigs County Criminal Justice Facility — For: 2,130; Against: 3,072;

Middleport Village — Electric Aggregation: Yes 124, No 214; 1.0 mill renewal for fire protection: Yes 289, No 105; 3.0 mill renewal for fire protection: Yes 283, No 108;

Pomeroy Village — Electric Aggregation: Yes 116, No 175; 2.0 mill additional for street maintenance: Yes 171, No 148;

Scipio Twp. — 2.0 mill renewal for fire protection: For 162, Against 43; 2.0 mill renewal for road maintenance: For 150, Against 67;

Columbia Precinct — Local option for sale of beer or wine and mixed beverages at Doug’s Carry Out: Yes 262, No 123; Local option for Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages between 10 a.m. and midnight for Doug’s Carry out: Yes 239, No 143;

Alexander Local Schools (Columbia Precinct only) — Yes 188, No 205; Three county total: Yes 1,455, No 1,515.

The official vote count is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on May 21.