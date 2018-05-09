Commissioners make preliminary CDBG funding announcement

POMEROY — Grant funding for projects within Meigs County was discussed during the weekly meeting of the Meigs County Commissioners with an official decision on the projects expected this week.

The Commissioners announced their preliminary decision to award grant funding to the village of Syracuse, Meigs Cooperative Parish and the village of Middleport. In order to fully fund all three projects, the commissioners will have to put in $5,500 toward administration costs for the grants.

The Commissioners must select between six projects for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. Projects under consideration are Racine Village, Fire and Rescue Equipment, $25,700; Scipio Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, Turn Out Gear, $25,830; Syracuse Village, Installation of Fire Hydrants, $62,000; Middleport Village, Demolition, $36,500; Meigs Cooperative Parish, Emergency Standby Generator, $27,000; Columbia Twp., Insulation/Heater for Volunteer Fire Department, $7,500.

Neighborhood Revitalization Applications were submitted by the villages of Racine and Syracuse for consideration by the commissioners. The Neighborhood Revitalization Grant is a $450,000 grant over two years. The county can only submit one application to be considered for the funding.

According to project estimates, the Racine application for the $450,000 would go toward a total of more than $1.5 million in projects. The Syracuse application shows the $450,000 in funding would go toward more than $1.1 million in total projects.

The commissioners announced the preliminary decision to move forward with the Racine application as, after review with Grants Administrator Betsy Entsminger, it was determined that the Racine project was likely to score better by the state officials who make the funding decision. Racine has a lower LMI (low to moderate income) rate than Syracuse which is one of the determining factors for the funding.

In other business, Meigs County Safety and Loss Control Coordinator Vicki Cundiff spoke to the commissioners about a recent award.

Meigs County Workers Comp, which is run by Cundiff, recently received a Certificate of Achievement for efforts in preventing accidents and injuries in the workplace. The certificate was presented by the Southeastern Ohio Safety Council and co-sponsored by the University of Rio Grande.

Prosecutor James K. Stanley and Victim Advocate Alexis Schwab presented a proclamation regarding National Correction Officer Week, which is May 6-12.

“During this week we take time to recognize and applaud the hard work, the dedication and the great commitment of those who serve in various correctional facilities and in all capacities across the corrections profession,” read a news release which went with the proclamation.

Vicki Cundiff, Meigs County Safety and Loss Control Coordinator, is pictured with commissioners Mike Bartrum, Randy Smith and Tim Ihle. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.10-Commissioners-1_ne20185914272532.jpg Vicki Cundiff, Meigs County Safety and Loss Control Coordinator, is pictured with commissioners Mike Bartrum, Randy Smith and Tim Ihle. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.10-Commissioners-2_ne201859142730628.jpg

Workers Comp award received