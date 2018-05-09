Board votes to remove Tucker

ROCKSPRINGS — In a 3-1 vote, the Meigs Local Board of Education removed board member Larry Tucker following an hour-long executive session during Tuesday’s regular board of education meeting.

The resolution to remove Tucker states that according to Ohio Revised Code a vacancy on the board exists when a member is absent from meeting for a period of 90 days, if such absence is “caused by reason declared insufficient by two-thirds vote of the remaining board.”

With Tucker having been absent from board meetings since November when he was initially charged with sexual battery for alleged sexual conduct with an inmate during his time as a corrections officer with the village of Middleport, he has exceeded the 90 days.

At the time of the arrest, the district asked that Tucker remain off school property as the case against him moved forward.

Tucker was indicted last week on 27 felony counts and one misdemeanor count related to alleged actions with inmates and women he supervised as a corrections or probation officer.

The resolution to remove Tucker from the board was approved by a 3-1 vote, with Board President Ryan Mahr voting against the action.

In removing Tucker, the board authorized the superintendent and treasurer to notify the board of elections and to take the steps needed to identify individuals to fill the vacancy.

Letters of interest for the position, along with a resume and other qualifications may be submitted to Roy Johnson, CFO, by May 25. Information may be submitted by email to roy.johnson@meigslocal.org or by mail to 41765 Pomeroy Pike, Pomeroy, OH 45769.

In other business, the board approved the hiring of Jeremy Hill as the varsity boys basketball coach. Hill, who previously coached at Eastern High School, will replace Ed Fry who resigned earlier this year.

Mike Bartrum was rehired as the varsity football coach in a 3-1 vote, with board member Todd Snowden voting against the hiring.

Girls basketball coach Jarrod Kasun was also rehired on a 3-1 vote, with Mahr voting against the hiring.

Approved by 4-0 votes were LeaAnn King, varsity volleyball coach; Tom Cremeans, varsity boys golf coach and middle school golf coach; Alyssa Andrews, varsity girls golf coach.

Gary King and Raschel Whobrey were re-hired on one year contracts as custodians for the 2018-19 school year.

Julie Mayer was rehired as the Community and Family Liaison at Meigs Intermediate, with Brenda Phalin re-hired as a social worker at Meigs Primary School.

Jeremy Hill hired as basketball coach