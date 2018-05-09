London Pool opening postponed

SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Village Council has decided to postpone opening London Pool.

The council held an emergency meeting last Friday discussing current damages to the pool and what needs to be done for the repairs.

Fiscal Officer Crystal Cottrill shared the meeting was conducted at the pool so council members could see the damage firsthand before they made any decisions on repairs or finances.

Cottrill stated, “The Fibre-Tech coating has cracks and peeling which need to be patched for health and safety reasons. The damage is more extensive than what we had repaired prior to opening last year.”

Cottrill said the labor to fix the damages was quoted at $7,500.

During the meeting, additional issues were found with a section of concrete along the inner corner of the “L” of the pool, explained Cottrill.

In result, the council decided to postpone opening day. Cottrill said the local health department has advised council members to obtain the opinion of an engineer or pool consultant regarding the pool’s structural integrity, based on consultation with the state health department’s swimming pool division.

Cottrill reported she is unsure of the turnaround time for that type of inspection and report.

The Syracuse Village Council will be holding its regularly scheduled meeting this evening (Thursday), May 10, 7 p.m. at the Syracuse Village Offices.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

