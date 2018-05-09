Meigs County Unofficial Election Results

Note: For races voted on in multiple counties, the totals listed below are only the totals in Meigs County. Totals do not include 52 provisional ballots and 28 possible absentee ballots. Official vote count in Meigs County is on May 21.

Candidates

Governor/Lieutenant Governor — Democrat: Richard Cordray/Betty Sutton 465, Larry E. Ealy/Jeffrey Lynn 33, Dennis John Kuncinich/Tara L. Samples 217, Bill O’Neill/Chantelle C. Lewis 65, Paul E. Ray/Jerry M. Schroeder 49, Joe Schiavoni/Stephanie Dodd 72; Green: Constance Gadell-Newton/Brett R. Jospeh 1; Republican: Mike DeWine/Jon Husted 2,305, Mary Taylor/Nathan D. Estruth 1,585;

Attorney General — Democrat: Steve Dettelbach 678; Republican: Dave Yost 2,849;

Auditor of State — Democrat: Zack Space 670; Republican: Keith Faber 2,589;

Secretary of State — Democrat: Kathleen Clyde 682; Republican: Frank LaRose 2,562;

Treasurer of State — Democrat: Rob Richardson 670; Republican: Sandra O’Brien 1,872, Robert Sprague 1,263;

U.S. Senator — Democrat: Sherrod Brown 809; Republican: Melissa Ackison 818, Don Elijah Eckhart 233, Mike Gibbons 978, Dan Kiley 211, Jim Renacci 995; Write-in: Republican 19;

Representative to Congress 6th District — Democrat: Werner Lange 179, Shawna Roberts 596; Republican: Bill Johnson 3,028, Robert J. Blazek 587;

Justice of the Supreme Court (Jan. 1 term) — Democrat: Michael P. Donnelly 636; Republican: Craig Baldwin 2,528;

Justice of the Supreme Court (Jan. 2 term) — Democrat: Melody J. Stewart 660; Republican: Mary Degenaro 2,438;

Judge of Court of Appeals 4th District (Feb. 9 term) — Democrat: Marie Hoover 625; Republican: Jason P. Smith 1,584, Kris D. Blanton 1,186;

Judge of Court of Appeals 4th District (Feb. 10 term) — Democrat: Valerie Gerlach 625; Republican: Mike Hess 1,565, Kathleen Madden, 1,465;

State Central Committee, man, 30th District — Democrat: Lou Gentile 670; Republican: Jim E. Carnes 2,462;

State Central Committee, woman, 30th District — Democrat: Ginny Favede 631; Republican: Marilyn K. Ashcraft 2,492;

State Representative, 94th District — Democrat: Taylor Sappington 682; Republican: Jay Edwards 3,178;

County Commissioner — Republican: Tim Ihle 2,254, Danny Davis 1,789;

County Auditor — Republican: Mary T. Byer-Hill 3,093;

Common Pleas Judge — Republican: Linda R. Warner 2,150, Christopher Tenoglia 2,090;

Central Committee, Bedford — Republican: Marlene Harrison 195;

Central Committee, East Chester — Republican: David Shuler 195;

Central Committee, West Chester — Democrat: Paula J. Wood 32;

Central Committee, Columbia — Democrat: Mary J. Carter 74; Republican; Marco Jeffers 179;

Central Committee, Lebanon — Democrat: Lawrence Hayman 43;

Central Committee, Letart — Republican: David Fox 84;

Central Committee, North Olive — Democrat: Sue Maison 28;

Central Committee, South Olive — Republican: William Osborne 102;

Central Committee, Orange — Democrat: James Nally 37; Republican: Eugene Triplett 159;

Central Committee, Rutland Village — Democrat: Samuel Bruce May 16;

Central Committee, East Rutland — Democrat: Karen S. Williams 21; Republican: Wilma J. Davidson 107;

Central Committee, West Rutland — Republican: Steve Morris 110;

Central Committee, Salem — Democrat: Beverly A. Davis 32; Republican: Thomas P. Gannaway 109;

Central Committee, Middleport 2nd — Republican: Sandy Iannarelli 76;

Central Committee, Middleport 3rd — Democrat: Evelyn Bauer 19; Republican: Marilyn R. Anderson 93;

Central Committee, Middleport 4th — Democrat: Olita Heighton 19; Republican: Michael L. Childs 50;

Central Committee, Pomeroy 1st — Republican: Judith R. Sisson 50;

Central Committee, Pomeroy 2nd — Democrat: Rebecca Triplett 28; Republican: Michelle Shelton 72;

Central Committee, Pomeroy 3rd — Democrat: Linda L. Mayer 11; Republican: Bill Spaun 41;

Central Committee, Bradbury — Democrat: Alma Hannah Spencer 14; Republican: Edward W. Durst 79;

Central Committee, Laurel Cliff — Republican: Marjorie Fetty 120;

Central Committee, Rocksprings — Republican: Norman L. Price 50;

Central Committee, Scipio — Democrat: Gregory D. Howard 44; Republican: Randy Butcher 128;

Central Committee, Racine Village — Republican: Robert E. Beegle 101;

Central Committee, Syracuse Village — Republican: Loretta Kay Hill 138;

Central Committee, Minersville — Democrat: John N. Ihle 25; Republican: Anna L. Norman 110;

Central Committee, Racine — Republican: Brett Jones 178;

Issues

State Issue 1 — Yes: 2,637; No: 2,060;

Meigs County Criminal Justice Facility — For: 2,130; Against: 3,072;

Middleport Village — Electric Aggregation: Yes 124, No 214; 1.0 mill renewal for fire protection: Yes 289, No 105; 3.0 mill renewal for fire protection: Yes 283, No 108;

Pomeroy Village — Electric Aggregation: Yes 116, No 175; 2.0 mill additional for street maintenance: Yes 171, No 148;

Scipio Twp. — 2.0 mill renewal for fire protection: For 162, Against 43; 2.0 mill renewal for road maintenance: For 150, Against 67;

Columbia Precinct — Local option for sale of beer or wine and mixed beverages at Doug’s Carry Out: Yes 262, No 123; Local option for Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages between 10 a.m. and midnight for Doug’s Carry out: Yes 239, No 143;

Alexander Local Schools (Columbia Precinct only) — Yes 188, No 205; Three county total: Yes 1,455, No 1,515.

Turnout Numbers

Total ballots cast — 5,419 of 15,447 registered voters (35.09 percent);

Ballots cast by party — Democratic: 1,012; Republican: 4,326; Green: 2; Nonpartisan: 79.