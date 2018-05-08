Warner apparent winner in close race

POMEROY — In a race that was neck-and-neck as results came in throughout the evening, local magistrate Linda Warner is the apparent winner based upon the unofficial results of the race for Meigs County Common Pleas Court Judge.

Warner currently holds a 60 vote edge over local attorney Christopher Tenoglia for the position currently held by I. Carson Crow. Warner has 2,150 votes (50.71 percent), with Tenoglia having 2,090 votes (49.29 percent).

The unofficial results do not include 52 provisional ballots and 28 potential absentee ballots. The absentee ballots were sent out, but have not yet been returned. Once those votes are counted, should the margin be within .5 percent then an automatic recount would be triggered. The official vote count will take place beginning at 8:30 a.m. on May 21.

With no democratic candidate for the position and no independent having filed, the winner between Warner and Tenoglia would be unchallenged in the November General Election.

Ihle holds off Davis for Republican Commissioner bid

Incumbent commissioner Tim Ihle defeated Danny Davis in the unofficial results for the Republican bid for Meigs County Commissioner.

Ihle had 2,254 votes (55.75 percent), with Davis receiving 1,789 votes (49.29 percent).

Ihle could be challenged in November by Moe Hajivandi who filed on Friday to run as an independent for the seat.

Additional election results and coverage will appear in the Thursday edition of The Daily Sentinel and online at mydailysentinel.com.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

