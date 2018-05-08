Justice Center levy defeated a second time

POMEROY — Second try, same result.

The Meigs County Correctional Facility bond issue and levy was once again defeated by the voters.

In a vote of 2,130 (40.95 percent) for the levy to 3,072 (59.05 percent) against the levy, voters rejected the 2.95 mill levy to create the proposed justice center.

This is the second time the 2.95-mill bond issue/levy has appeared on the ballot for consideration of the voters in Meigs County.

In November 2017, the levy was defeated by a vote of 2,449 for (43.30 percent) and 3,207 against (56.70 percent).

At a meeting in late April, Sheriff Keith Wood explained the need for the levy and the facility.

“It takes everybody,” said Wood, noting that everyone must work together to make Meigs County a “better and safer” place for all residents.

Wood told the dozens in attendance that if there were any other way the needed facility could be achieved he would take that route, but with no other way to meet the need, the issue is being given to the voters for a second time.

The millage of the levy was split into two parts for the funding of the facility — 1.3 mill for construction and 1.65 mill for operation. Wood explained that once the loan for the facility is paid off the 1.3 mill could be removed from the tax collection. Utilizing the payments from outside housing to make extra payments, the loan could be paid off much earlier than the 30 year loan term.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

