Narcan demonstration at coalition meeting

POMEROY — The Meigs Community Prevention Coalition (MCPC) recently met for its regularly scheduled meeting, learning the proper technique of administering Narcan nasal naloxone spray.

A representative from the Meigs County Health Department gave a step-by-step demonstration on putting together the nasal naloxone spray and how to properly administer the spray to an individual suffering a drug overdose.

The injection is filled with two doses of naloxone and is administered through the nose.

Kits were available for MCPC members, as long as they filled out a form.

In other business, Reggie Robinson, Community Coordinator at Health Recovery Services (HRS), shared his experience from the coalition training he recently attended. Robinson had members of MCPC participate in a group survey asking questions such as, “Why are you here?” “What is the purpose of the MCPC?” “What would you like MCPC to do/ accomplish?” and “What do you want Meigs County to look like in 10 years.”

Co-chairs were appointed to both the program committee and outreach committee. Funding was also discussed.

Robinson explained the MCPC needs a vision and mission statement as well as keep its social media up to date.

Nominations for a president, vice president, and secretary will be made at the next meeting.

The Meigs Fair Prevention Day was discussed, price quotes were given on the pop sockets for cell phone backs. Robinson said a MCPC logo needs to be on the pop sockets.

Robin Harris, executive director of Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Services, shared the children involved in fair activities are willing to wear tee-shirts representing the MCPC on prevention day. Harris said a design for the tee-shirts needs to be decided.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood discussed the event dates of hooked on fishing for area local fifth graders as follows May 1, Southern Elementary School; May 14 and May 15, Meigs Intermediate School; May 16, Eastern Elementary School. Wood commented each child who attends the event will receive a fishing rod and a reel.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held Wednesday, May 23, 12:30 p.m. at the Meigs County EMS Station.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

