Cigarette license renewals

MEIGS COUNTY — Meigs County vendors who sell cigarettes have been notified that cigarette licenses are due to be renewed for the 2018-19 year, according to Meigs County Auditor, Mary T. Byer-Hill.

Pursuant to Ohio Revised Code Section 5734.15, persons engaging in the wholesale or retail business of cigarette sales must have a license to do so. Licenses may be purchased by mail with the application that has been mailed to current vendors or at the Meigs County Auditor’s Office.

Cigarette licenses for 2018-19 must be purchased before May 28. Revenues are distributed locally to townships, village and the county.

Licenses may be purchased Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If additional information is needed, please call 992-2698.