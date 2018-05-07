For the Record

Meigs County Probate Court

Marriage licenses were issued in March and April 2018 to the following couples:

William Marshall McMillion of Middleport and Vera Mae Johnson of Mason, West Virginia;

Ryan Keith Chapman and Shauna Belle Clark, both of Racine;

Shayne Clary of Middleport and Destinee Blackwell of Rutland;

Joseph Paul Manuel and Shannon Nicole Kratzenberg, both of Racine;

Shawn Warren Barnhart of Pomeroy and Meyana Ward Sayamongkhun of Vinton;

James Michael Ratliff and Seleena Danielle Dowell, both of Pomeroy;

Brandon Michael Kimes of Racine and Lacey Ann Maue of Pomeroy;

Jordan Keith Wood of Long Bottom and Brittnay Nicole Durst of Pomeroy;

Cody Aaron Tucker and Tiffany Nicole Cundiff, both of Racine;

Robert James Baynard of Atglen, Pennsylvania, and Tara Dawn Wolfe of Racine;

Christopher William Holter of Racine and Carly Cae Good of Dunkirk;

Brad Eldon Haggy and Bobbi Jo Stewart, both of Rutland;

Charles R. Mash IV and Stephanie Lyn Roush, both of Pomeroy;

Stanley Matthew Head and Randi Michele Cleason, both of Hartford, West Virginia;

Robert Lee Keaton II and Faith Marie Reitmire, both of Coolville;

Woodie Edwin Whittekind and Melissa Sue Cottrell, both of Pomeroy;

John Robert Pickrell and Jessica Elaine Rosler, both of Shade;

Philip Michael Skinner and Ashley Nicole Wamsley, both of Albany;

Joshua Allen Miller and Nettie Rene Brooks, both of Pomeroy;

Anthony Ray Rowe II and Gabrielle Hanah VanMeter, both of Middleport; and

Justin Ray Morris and Kasie Alexandra Ellis, both of Rutland.

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Night Shift

April 16

Deputy Fennell and Sgt. Jones assisted OSP with a vehicle accident/possible road rage incident at the on ramp of US 33 and State Route 7.

Deputies performed four house checks and two prisoner transports.

April 17

Deputies performed three house checks and four prisoner transports.

Day Shift

April 14

Deputy King and Sgt. Stewart responded to State Route 681 in the Darwin area in reference to an automobile on fire. The vehicle owners were able to put the fire out with buckets of water prior to the deputy’s arrival. A report was taken, and deputies are investigating.

Sgt. Stewart processed four applications for concealed carry weapons.

Deputy Campbell conducted a well-being check on Martin Street in Rutland. Upon the deputy’s arrival the subject was found to be okay.

April 15

Day shift deputies served nine papers for summons to appear in court.

Sgt. Stewart processed four applications for concealed carry weapons.

Deputy King responded to Ball Run Road in reference to the theft of services of public utilities.

Sgt. Stewart and Deputy Campbell responded to College Road in Syracuse in reference to a domestic violence incident. One male was taken into custody who was already out of jail on bond from a previous case. A bond revocation was filed on the subject.

April 16

Deputy Elberfeld took a report from a lady who was allegedly being harassed by her estranged husband and his girlfriend. The lady has had several incidents involving the two and feared for her safety. Deputy Elberfeld has contacted the other parties involved and charges are possible. Deputy Elberfeld also put the victim in contact with the Victim’s Advocate to obtain a protection order in this case.

April 17

Deputy Myers and Deputy Elberfeld responded to a possible domestic at a residence on Mile Hill. The third party that called the report in also reported a possible gunshot. When the deputies arrived and spoke with all parties involved it was determined to be a verbal argument and the noise that was heard was something being thrown onto a piece of metal. No further action.

April 18

Deputy Myers responded to a residence on Dewitts Run after dispatch received a report of a possible assault. Deputy Myers arrived and spoke with the alleged victim who reported her and her boyfriend were just arguing, and he had already left the residence. No further action required.

April 19

Sgt. Patterson responded to a residence on State Route 681 after 911 received a call about a woman showing up at the residence who appeared to have been assaulted. When Sgt. Patterson arrived, he spoke with the victim who had several visible minor injuries. The woman claimed to have been assaulted by her sister who was still at their residence and had been drinking since yesterday morning. Sgt. Patterson and the victim went to the residence and after making entry into the residence located the suspect, passed out in bed. The suspect was later transported to Meigs ER by squad. Charges for domestic violence will be filed.

Deputy Riley is investigating a report of underage consumption. Further details will be provided when available.

Deputies processed several CCW applications and registered sex offenders for the week of April 14-19.

April 22

Deputies responded to State Route 143 in Carpenter in reference to a possible gunshot being fired at a passing vehicle. Deputies arrived at the alleged residence and determined that the firearm in question was a BB gun and was fired by a juvenile. Deputies took a report on the damage to the vehicle and the juvenile was brought to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies processed three concealed carry weapons applications.

Deputies assisted the Syracuse Police Dept. on a traffic stop. Marijuana was recovered by deputies during the stop.

April 23

Sgt. Patterson took a report about someone breaking into her horse stall at the fairgrounds. Nothing was reported missing.

Sgt. Patterson responded to an alarm activation in Syracuse. Upon arrival Sgt. Patterson spoke with the property owner who said they were having problems with their alarm and they were having it repaired. No further action required.

Deputies took in two CCW applications and processed several more.

April 24

Deputy Barnhart is investigating a report from Children Services about a male subject who was at their office for visitation when he became upset and started causing problems. The male subject left the building after making several threats. The investigation is ongoing, and charges may be filed.

Deputy Elberfeld is investigating a report filed by Asplundh Tree Expert LLC about some missing equipment. The equipment was last seen July 2016, at AEP substation on State Route 7. If anyone has any information about this theft call 740-992-3371.

April 25

Deputy Myers responded to a report of a male subject threatening harm to himself with a gun. The subject was reportedly driving around in a vehicle when he made this threat. Deputy Myers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. No gun was in the vehicle and the subject said he did not wish to hurt himself. The subject was released to his mother.

April 26

Deputy King and Deputy Patterson responded to County Road 1 in reference to a well-being check on a male. The male was later probated by family and sent to Athens Behavioral Health for a mental health evaluation. Assistance was provided in this case by the Albany Police Department.

April 27

Deputy King, Deputy Campbell, Sgt. Stewart, and the Meigs County Common Pleas Court Probation conducted a probation search on Brick Street in Rutland.

Deputy Campbell responded to Joppa Road in reference to a dirt bike parked in the woods on private property. Upon the deputy’s arrival it was found that the dirt bike was not stolen. The owner of the property had the dirt bike towed.

Deputy Campbell responded to the Mizway for a possible assault. The incident is still currently under investigation.