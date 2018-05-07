County banquet held to honor students

ROCKSPRINGS — The 34th annual Meigs County Academic Excellence banquet was recently held in the Meigs High School cafeteria.

The top 5 percent of students from Meigs, Eastern and Southern in grades 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, were honored for their academic achievements during the event sponsored by the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center.

This years theme was “Education: Your Passport to Success.”

Mattison Finlaw, the Franklin B. Walter award recipient from Meigs County, received her award from Mr. Steve Ohlinger, Eastern High School Superintendent.

Mattison inspired students with her speech about the importance of finding your passion and following it in life. After being inspired by the Eastern High School National Honor Society inductions her freshman year, she began giving back through volunteering. She has volunteered overseas with the Southeastern Ohio Medical Mission Group, which helped her discover her passion for caring for people. Mattison concluded by reminding students that academic giftedness will only take you so far and you have to put in the hard work to achieve true success. Mattison will major in Pre-Med in the fall with a minor in Spanish.

The Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award was established in 1989 by Ohio’s County Superintendents to recognize student achievement and promote academic accomplishment. One senior from each of Ohio’s eighty-eight counties receives this prestigious honor each year. They have achieved this honor by virtue of their academic achievement, personal accomplishments, and community service.

Honorees at the 2018 Meigs County Academic Banquet included:

Franklin B. Walter: Mattison Finlaw

Eastern — 12th grade: Jessica Adams, Elayna Bissell, Kaitlin Hawk, and Morgain Little; 10th grade: Faith Bauerbach and Michael Letson; 8th grade: Emma Doczi and Malachi Martindale; 6th grade: Emma Edwards and Karey Schreckengost; 4th grade: Caleb Abner and Olivia Householder.

Southern — 12th grade: Caitlin Theiss, Sydney Cleland, Hannah Evans, and Austin McKibben; 10th grade: Baylee Wolfe and Raeven Reedy; 8th: Lincoln Rose and Tanner Lisle; 6th: Brayden Otto and Kaiden Michael; 4th grade: Noah Leachman and Cole Smith.

Meigs — 12th grade: Savannah Diehl, Trenton Durst, Bradley Logan, Sydney Kennedy, Cole Hoffman, Gregory Sheets, Bryce Swatzel, and Zachary Helton; 10th grade: Cole Arnott, Cameron Burnem, Austin Mahr, and Robert Musser; 8th grade: Alexis Medley, Cameron Davis, Coulter Cleland, and Ty Bartrum; 6th grade: Taylor Bartrum, Mallory Adams, Dillon Howard, and Andrea Mahr; 4th grade: Kiana Boyles, Skyanna Evans, Jacob Roush and Madelynn Will.

Information provided by Meigs Local Gifted Coordinator Sarah Lee.

Eastern Supt. Steve Ohlinger presents the Franklin B. Walter Award to Mattison Finlaw. Skyanna Evans was the first award recipient of the evening, receiving her award from Jody Howard, Meigs Intermediate School Principal. Meigs High School students honored included (seated) Cole Arnott, Cameron Burnem, Austin Mahr, Robert Musser, Hope Diehl, Trenton Durst, (standing) Zach Helton, Cole Hoffman, Sydney Kennedy, Bradley Logan, Gregory Sheets, and Bryce Swatzel. Meigs Intermediate and Middle School students honored included (seated) Skyanna Evans, Jacob Roush, Madelynn Will, Mallory Adams, Taylor Bartrum, Dillon Howard (standing) Andrea Mahr, Ty Bartrum, Coulter Cleland, Cameron Davis, and Alexis Medley. Eastern Elementary and High School students honored included (seated) Caleb Abner, Olivia Householder, Emma Edwards, Karey Schreckengost, Faith Bauerbach, Michael Letson, (standing) Elayna Bissell, Kaitlyn Hawk, Mattison Finlaw, Jessica Adams, and Morgain Little. Southern Elementary and High School students honored included (seated) Noah Leachman, Cole Smith, Kaiden Michael, Brayden Otto, Tanner Lisle, Lincoln Rose, (standing) Raeven Reedy, Baylee Wolfe, Sydney Cleland, Hannah Evans, and Austin McKibben.