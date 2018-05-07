Two file as non-partisan candidate for November election

POMEROY — Two candidates have submitted their petitions to run as independent candidates for county-wide offices in the November General Election.

Moe Hajivandi filed on Friday to run as an independent candidate for Meigs County Commissioner. If his petition is certified, Hajivandi would face the winner of the Republican Primary race between incumbent Tim Ihle and challenger Danny Davis.

Cheyenne Trussell filed on Monday to run as an independent candidate for Meigs County Auditor. If her petition is certified, Trussell would face incumbent Mary Byer-Hill in November.

The filing deadline for non-partisan candidates for the November General Election was 4 p.m. on Monday. Write-in candidates have until Aug. 27 to file, according to the Secretary of State website.

One additional seat on the November ballot which has a different filing deadline is that of Meigs County Court Judge. The deadline to file for that position is Aug. 8. The deadline for issues and levies for the November ballot is also Aug. 8.

