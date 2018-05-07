Ex-Corrections officer indicted on 28 counts

POMEROY — A former corrections officer, bailiff and probation officer has been indicted on 27 felony charges and one misdemeanor charge related to alleged sexual offenses many of which were alleged to have occurred with victims he was to have supervised.

The 28-count indictment was returned on Thursday by a special grand jury in Meigs County against Larry D. Tucker, 55, or Pomeroy.

Tucker was a corrections officer with the Middleport Jail, as well as serving as a bailiff and probation officer with Meigs County Common Pleas Court. His employment with both agencies has since been terminated.

In total, the charges against Tucker list at least 11 victims (victims are listed by initials, with 11 unique sets of initials).

Charges include:

Six counts of Sexual Battery, third-degree felonies;

Six counts of Kidnapping, first-degree felonies;

Five counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, fourth-degree felonies;

Five counts of Attempted Sexual Battery, fourth-degree felonies;

Four counts of Attempted Compelling Prostitution, fourth-degree felonies;

One count of Theft in Office, a fifth-degree felony;

One count of Soliciting, a third-degree misdemeanor.

According to an investigation conducted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Tucker is accused of sexually assaulting or attempting to sexually assault 11 different inmates and/or probationers while working as a corrections officer at the Middleport Jail and as a Meigs County Common Pleas Court probation officer.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred between January 2011 and November 2017.

Each sexual battery charge and kidnapping charge carries a sexual violent predator specification. The six kidnapping charges also carry specifications alleging that the crimes were committed with sexual motivation.

Evidence of alleged theft in office was also uncovered over the course of the investigation, according to a news release from Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office.

Tucker was taken into custody on Saturday in Ashland County, Ohio. He is currently being held at the Washington County Jail pending an appearance on the charges.

The case is being handled by Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa from the Attorney General’s Office.

He is expected to appear in Meigs County Common Pleas Court on the charges late this week or early next week.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

