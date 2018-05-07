Ex-Corrections officer indicted on 28 counts

POMEROY — A former corrections officer, bailiff and probation officer has been indicted on 27 felony charges and one misdemeanor charge related to alleged sexual offenses many of which were alleged to have occurred with victims he was to have supervised.

The 28-count indictment was returned on Thursday by a special grand jury in Meigs County against Larry D. Tucker, 55, or Pomeroy.

Tucker was a corrections officer with the Middleport Jail, as well as serving as a bailiff and probation officer with Meigs County Common Pleas Court. His employment with both agencies has sine been terminated.

In total, the charges against Tucker list at least 12 victims (victims are listed by initials, with 12 unique sets of initials).

Charges include:

Six counts of Sexual Battery, third-degree felonies;

Six counts of Kidnapping, first-degree felonies;

Five counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, fourth-degree felonies;

Five counts of Attempted Sexual Battery, fourth-degree felonies;

Four counts of Attempted Compelling Prostitution, fourth-degree felonies;

One count of Theft in Office, a fifth-degree felony;

One count of Soliciting, a third-degree misdemeanor.

The charges date back as far as Jan. 1, 2011, running through much of 2017.

The charges of sexual battery carry a sexually violent predator specification, while the kidnapping charges carry specifications of committing the alleged crime with sexual motivation, as well as the sexually violent predator specification.

Tucker was taken into custody on Saturday in Ashland County, Ohio.

He is expected to appear in Meigs County Common Pleas Court on the charges as soon as today.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

