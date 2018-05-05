Memorial Run plans announced

POMEROY — The 33rd annual Meigs County Memorial Run will be held in the downtown Pomeroy area over Memorial Day weekend.

Southeast Ohio’s largest motorcycle run will be a three-day event running from Friday, May 25 to Sunday, May 27, with music and vendors all weekend.

On Friday night, bike blessings available starting at 5 p.m., along with vendors and live music with Northbend Church from 5-7 p.m. followed by Matt and the Phatman from 7-10 p.m.

On Saturday, a $1,000 poker run sign ups 10 a.m. to noon at the Eagles in Pomeroy; $10 per person. Bikes out at noon with prizes of $1,000 first place and $100 second place. Vendors, music from DJ Kip 11 a.m.-4 p.m., along with inflatables for kids from 4-8 p.m. and live music by Amix from 6-10 p.m. will take place on Saturday. All events on parking lot are no cost.

Sunday will be the main event with the Memorial Run leaving the Pomeroy Levee at 1 p.m. A $1,000 raffle drawing will take place at 5 p.m. Parking lot events during the day include, vendors and music by DJ Kip from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and live music by Dragon’s Eye from 2-6 p.m.

Proceeds from the poker run, sales, and donations are used for underprivileged children/teens in Meigs County for Christmas. Stop by the Memorial Run vendor booth to purchase a Memorial run t-shirt (there are no preorders), patch, flag for your bike, 2018 Memorial Run button, and/or get your tickets for the $1,000 cash raffle to help those in need have a brighter Christmas.

Find more information on Facebook at Meigs Memorial Run.