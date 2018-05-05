Coming together in Prayer

OHIO VALLEY — Around the Ohio Valley and across the nation, Thursday was observed as a National Day of Prayer.

The theme for the 2018 event was “Pray for America — Unity” based on the verse in Ephesians 4:3 which states “Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”

Pastor Brenda Barnhart, who is a key organizer of the events in Meigs County, welcomed the dozens of all ages in attendance for the event held at the Meigs County Courthouse. Barnhart spoke of the theme of unity and the need for the nation to be united as one in prayer.

Individuals from all walks of life took turns praying for the nation, state, county, office holders, government employees, law enforcement, first responders, recovering addicts and the addicted, schools and veterans among others.

Commissioner Tim Ihle read a proclamation from the commissioners recognizing May 3 as a day of prayer in Meigs County.

Gladys Cumings, one of the original National Day of Prayer organizers in the county, read the prayer authored by the President of National Day of Prayer Ronnie Floyd.

Musical presentations were made by students from Mid Valley Christian School and Little Lamb Preschool, the Eastern Bell Choir, Dana Johnson, Vicki Griffin Pullins and Jacob Roblero.

Students from Little Lamb Preschool led the pledges to the Christian Flag and the Bible, while American Legion Drew Webster Post 39 presented the flag for the Pledge of Allegiance.

At the end of the ceremony students released balloons as a symbol of giving praise to God.

Additional events held throughout the week in observance of National Day of Prayer included a prayer breakfast at Trinity Church, circling the courthouse for prayer, and prayer signs located along the village walking paths.

