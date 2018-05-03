CSHA holds annual banquet

ROCKSPRINGS — Community support was apparent at this year’s Chester Shade Historical Association (CSHA) Banquet and Auction. Not only was the banquet well attended, over 100 items were donated for the auction.

CHSA President Dan Will welcomed guests and members, thanking everyone for their support.

“We couldn’t keep the Courthouse and Academy running without all of you,” Will said. “This event is a major fundraiser for our organization. It isn’t easy to maintain almost 200 year old buildings. We appreciated all the help we can get.”

Chester Courthouse was completed in 1823 and the adjacent Academy followed in 1839. Officially listed on the U.S National Register of Historic Places as the Old Meigs County Courthouse, it is Ohio’s oldest surviving building constructed as a courthouse.

CSHA volunteers collaborated to serve a home cooked meal topped off with an assortment of homemade pies. So numerous were the pie donations that many were placed for auction.

Tables were decorated with hanging baskets donated by several Meigs County greenhouses and given as door prizes throughout the evening.

The auction was conducted by professional auctioneer Chris Collins, who moved items quickly through the process, encouraging bids that exceeded expectations. This is the second year Collins has volunteered his time to the auction.

Members of the Eastern Local National Honor Society were invaluable to the success of the evening. The group helped with setup, serving, clean up, and were prominent in the auction, displaying and delivering merchandise to winning bidders.

The next big event for CSHA is the Meigs Heritage Festival on July 21. This annual Festival on the green below the Courthouse and Academy has become a summer staple, attracting vintage car enthusiasts with a car show and musicians participating in the Ohio State Harmonica Festival. Ohio’s Best Pie contest and auction is a crowd favorite. Artisans will display and sell hand crafted wares and festival goes can enjoy home made food and desserts.

For more information on the Festival visit their website: chestercourthouse.com.

An old Meigs County Courthouse window was painted by Michelle Musser and donated by Tim Ihle as an auction item. It was displayed by members of the Eastern High School National Honor Society. CSHA President Dan Will

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

