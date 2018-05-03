A day of prayer

Students from Mid Valley Christian School sing during Thursday’s National Day of Prayer observance at the Meigs County Courthouse. The annual event included multiple musical performances and prayers from local residents which were heard by the dozens in attendance at the event. Coverage of the National Day of Prayer event in Meigs County will appear in the Sunday Times-Sentinel.

