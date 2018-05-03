Holzer honors high school science students

OHIO VALLEY — Holzer Health System recently honored outstanding local high school science graduates at its 35th Annual High School Science Awards Banquet.

The scholars, their parents and school representatives were invited to attend, where each student was presented with a certificate and monetary award. A representative from each high school who attended the event was presented a check to further their efforts in their respective school’s science programs. The Science Awards Program encompasses high schools from Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, Lawrence, Pike and Vinton Counties in Ohio; and Mason County in West Virginia.

John Cunningham, Executive Vice President of Population Health Management, Holzer Health System, served as master of ceremonies and delivered the introductory remarks. Michael Canady, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Holzer Health System outlined the history of the Science Awards Program.

Canady said, “Holzer sees the Science Awards as an opportunity to give back to the community and formally recognize the achievements of our students and educational systems.”

The Science Awards Program honors a student selected by the high school based on outstanding achievement in science and a desire to pursue a higher education.

The featured speaker for the program was David Blevins, MD, Holzer General Surgeon. Blevins joined the Holzer staff in 1998 and is a board certified physician by the American Board of Surgery. He is a graduate of the Ohio State University College of Medicine and completed his residency at Mount Carmel Medical Center in Columbus.

Through the Science Awards Program, Holzer has contributed thousands of dollars to area schools and students for the betterment of education in our region. For more information, visit www.holzer.org or call 1-855-4-HOLZER.

Holzer Health System Science Awards Recipients

Jordan Lumbatis, Alexander High School, Tony Li, Athens High School, Brooklyn Hammond, Buckeye Hills Career Center, Madisyn Yeomans, Chesapeake High School, Trevor Deere, Dawson-Bryant High School, Austin Canaday, Eastern Local (Beaver) High School, Elayna Bissell, Eastern Local High School, Brennan Criswell, Fairland High School, Taylor Gillian, Federal Hocking High School, Adam Sickels, Gallia Academy High School, Cassidy Duffer, Hannan High School, Jazmine Hammond, Ironton High School, Rachel Goodall, Jackson High School, Bradley Logan, Meigs High School, Addison Bowers, Nelsonville-York High School, Bailey Ward, Oak Hill High School, Shelby Bing, Ohio Valley Christian School, Bryce Tayengco, Point Pleasant High School, Hunter Coon, River Valley High School, Gavin Jenkins, Rock Hill High School, Riley Sanders, South Gallia High School, Kendall Bryant, South Point High School, Hannah Evans Southern High School, Clay Willis, St. Joseph High School, Derik Brace, Symmes Valley High School, Calen Campbell, Trimble High School, Cole Pridemore, Vinton County High School, Lauren Fields, Wahama High School, Hailey Hauck, Waverly High School, Mary Ray, Wellston High School.

Area high school students who excelled in science studies were honored by Holzer Health Systems at its annual Science Awards Banquet. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_group-photo.jpg Area high school students who excelled in science studies were honored by Holzer Health Systems at its annual Science Awards Banquet. Courtesy photo