Wroblewski to keynote MCL state convention

GALLIPOLIS — Vietnam Veterans of America, Tri-State Chapter 949 announced that its chapter president has been asked to speak at the Department of West Virginia, Marine Corps League State Convention to be held at the Quality Inn, Friday and Saturday.

Marine Corps League Meigs-Gallia-Mason (MGM) Detachment 1180 will serve as the host of the event.

The speaker of the Saturday evening event will be Gallipolis resident Ron Wroblewski during the banquet.

Wroblewski was born in Charleston, W.Va., graduated from Gallia Academy High School and is a Vietnam combat veteran having served as a field radio operator with the U.S. Marine Corps from mid 1963 to late 1966 (Vietnam 1965-1966).

His service connected disability, Marine Corps League members say, hasn’t diminished his love for America or his desire to continue to give back to his county.

Wroblewski is recognized for leading an initiative to have a U.S. Naval ship named in honor of Hershel “Woody” Williams, West Virginia’s only living Medal of Honor recipient. Wroblewsk is a three-time past commandant of Huntington Detachment 340 Marine Corps League and is currently service as the president of the Tri-State Chapter 949, Vietnam Veterans of America and the West Virginia Marine Corps Coordinating Council.

Detachment 1180 officers are Commandant Marine Jim Doss, Senior Vice Commandant Marine Leonard, Junior Vice Commandant Marine Cobb, Chief of Staff Marine Nick Berent, Adjutant Marine Pattie Leib, Paymaster Marine Susan Paulson, Judge Advocate Marine Jerry Bain, Sergeant-at-Arms Marine Martin, Chaplain Marine Richard Cooper.

For more information, contact Jerry Bain at (304) 675-1905.

