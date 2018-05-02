Plans made for London Pool

SYRACUSE — Syracuse Village Council recently met for its regularly scheduled meeting discussing the opening of London Pool.

The Syracuse council approved the following motions regarding London Pool:

Make admission free for opening day at London Pool.

Set hours the same as last year, daytime hours, noon-6 p.m., night swim, 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This will allow time between daytime and nighttime swims for swimming lessons.

Keep the same rates as last year: daytime admission, children (ages four – 17), $3.25, adults, $5 , seniors, $3.25, non-swimmers, $1, children under age four, free; night swim admission, swimmers, $2.50 and non-swimmers, $1.00; multi-visit passes, 10 visits, $30, 50 visits,$135, 100 visits, $225.

Seasonal pool employees pay: first year guards and staff $8.30 per hour; returning guards and staff $8.40 per hour; assistant manager $8.80 per hour; manager $10 per hour.

Pre-approve up to $200 in expenditures for unanticipated pool needs to be approved by the mayor at the pool manager’s request.

Set pool party pricing the same as last year: $100 per hour Sunday and Thursday, $110 per hour Friday – Saturday, $50 additional fee for parties of over 150 people, with all parties a minimum of two hours, a $50 deposit due at time of booking, nonrefundable except for inclement weather at the village’s discretion, and a nonrefundable $25 fee to reschedule a booked party.

Adopt a contract for pool parties as recommended by Professional Pool Management.

Set concessions prices to maintain 28 percent food cost average with concessions prices rounded to the nearest quarter.

Pay for $330 worth of punch cards, 11 ten-punch cards, to be used for radio promotions.

Have swimming lessons given by Professional Pool Management staff at a cost of $40 per student.

Fiscal Officer Crystal Cottrill reported information on behalf of Council Member Nicole Sampson. Sampson is coordinating with the Meigs County Health Department for the best menu items to offer under the new license categorization.

Sampson received the following pool donations: $100 from Snouffer’s Fire & Safety, four cases of pop from TNT Pit Stop in Syracuse, and six cans of paint from AEP. In addition, she will be picking up a check from AEP.

The council decided to look for a donor for shelving.

In other business, Grants Administrator Fred Hoffman asked for council’s ideas for NatureWorks grant project applications. Also, the Neighborhood Revitalization Grant was discussed.

Police Chief Mony Wood informed council he has been in contact with Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) regarding the Ohio Law Enforcement Gateway (OHLEG) issues and is waiting to hear back after validations were processed.

Council Member Michelle White asked if signs could be made up for the ball fields with language stating they are not to be used when wet. She is concerned about damage to the field when people are on it when there is water laying. After discussion, the issue will be taken to the Youth League first. Mayor Eric Cunningham will send a letter.

The previously discussed issue of putting a four-wheeler in a shed on village property was also addressed. The village’s insurance agent said the Youth League would have to cover it under their insurance, but the same issues with no buildings in the flood way without state permits apply.

Council Member Tom Weaver noted he set up council member emails on the time clock computer. He has prepared some terms of use and plans to show council how to access their accounts at the next meeting.

Cottrill informed council the auditors had been on-site to work on the regular 2016-17 audit and planned to complete the bulk of the audit work in their office.