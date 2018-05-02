Posted on by

Southern fifth graders hooked on fishing


Hooked on Fishing has made its return this spring. On Tuesday, Southern Elementary’s fifth graders were at Kountry Resort Campground enjoying a day of fishing and talking with Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood about being “hooked” on positive activities through their lives.

Hooked on Fishing has made its return this spring. On Tuesday, Southern Elementary’s fifth graders were at Kountry Resort Campground enjoying a day of fishing and talking with Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood about being “hooked” on positive activities through their lives.


Erin Perkins | OVP

Hooked on Fishing has made its return this spring. On Tuesday, Southern Elementary’s fifth graders were at Kountry Resort Campground enjoying a day of fishing and talking with Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood about being “hooked” on positive activities through their lives.

Hooked on Fishing has made its return this spring. On Tuesday, Southern Elementary’s fifth graders were at Kountry Resort Campground enjoying a day of fishing and talking with Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood about being “hooked” on positive activities through their lives.
http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_0503.Southern.jpgHooked on Fishing has made its return this spring. On Tuesday, Southern Elementary’s fifth graders were at Kountry Resort Campground enjoying a day of fishing and talking with Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood about being “hooked” on positive activities through their lives. Erin Perkins | OVP

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU