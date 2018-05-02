Southern fifth graders hooked on fishing

Hooked on Fishing has made its return this spring. On Tuesday, Southern Elementary’s fifth graders were at Kountry Resort Campground enjoying a day of fishing and talking with Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood about being “hooked” on positive activities through their lives.

Hooked on Fishing has made its return this spring. On Tuesday, Southern Elementary’s fifth graders were at Kountry Resort Campground enjoying a day of fishing and talking with Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood about being “hooked” on positive activities through their lives. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_0503.Southern.jpg Hooked on Fishing has made its return this spring. On Tuesday, Southern Elementary’s fifth graders were at Kountry Resort Campground enjoying a day of fishing and talking with Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood about being “hooked” on positive activities through their lives. Erin Perkins | OVP