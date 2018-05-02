Outdoor equipment installed at Sr. Center

MIDDLEPORT — As progress continues on the interior of the future home of the Meigs County Senior Center work has also been taking place on the exterior of the building.

New outdoor fitness equipment for those of all ages has been installed in the side yard of the former Meigs Jr. High/Middleport High School which will be the new location for the Meigs County Council on Aging and Senior Center by the end of 2018.

Electric will soon be hooked up to the NEOS equipment. NEOS®, is the world’s first electronic play system for the playground. NEOS combines the speed and reflex action of video games with the explosive movement of aerobic exercise to create the most physically challenging and exciting activity ever to hit a play space. NEOS works the heart and lungs — not just the thumbs.

Beth Shaver and John Matson explained that while the focus is for those age 50 and older the equipment installed includes activities for those of all ages and activity levels.

Information from the Council on Aging states, NEOS gets players — even teenagers and seniors — off the sofa and on the road to fitness. Each time they play NEOS, kids are developing their quickness, agility, hand-eye coordination, physical strength, and stamina. In fact, an independent study by the Geisinger Center for Health Research showed that playing NEOS stimulates activity levels equivalent to jogging or playing soccer, raising heart rates an average of 20 percent.

In addition to the NEOS, other pieces of equipment are located in the area with signs on each stating how to utilize the equipment.

The Sister’s Health Foundation provided grant funding for a portion of the project. The remainder was funded through donations, as well as capital campaign funds. As with the work inside the building, no tax dollars have been used, said Shaver.

The Council on Aging also took steps this week to place their future building on the National Registry of Historic Places. An application was submitted on Monday for consideration.

Fitness equipment is now located next to the future home of the Meigs County Council on Aging. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.3-Sr-Center20185213838738.jpg Fitness equipment is now located next to the future home of the Meigs County Council on Aging.