Serving the community

RACINE — Meeting the needs of their community.

That is the goal of the new thrift store which is open at the former Sutton United Methodist Church building on Bashan Road.

“Our Mission is to share God’s love with our family, friends, neighbors, and community by becoming the hands and feet of Jesus,” states the Carmel Sutton UMC New 2 U Thrift Store.

In the lobby of the store is a prayer and fellowship area where shoppers and community members can gather.

Donations for the store may be dropped off at the side entrance of the building at anytime. The room, which serves as the basement access, is locked from the rest of the building specifically for donations. Most items are accepted, with the exception of large furniture or used televisions.

In addition to clothing and household items available in the store, a Blessing Box is located outside. A prayer box is located inside the store where requests can be submitted and prayed over.

Carmel Sutton New 2 U is operated by an advisory board made up or Chairman Luke McDaniel, Rachel Cornell, Jessica Lukowski, Stephanie Yoner, Jackie White, Manager Linda Cunningham and Assistant Manager Becky Bentz.

The church authorized the board to have a one year trial of the store with a goal of it becoming self-sustaining within that time. All workers are volunteers, so expenses are limited. Revenue from the shop is used for outreach and missions in the community and beyond.

The store opens for special needs as well, including helping burnout victims and others with specific needs.

The store is open on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information visit the Carmel-Sutton New 2 U Thrift Store Facebook page.

A range of items are available at the Carmel-Sutton New 2 U Thrift Store. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.3-Thrift-Store20185213854164.jpg A range of items are available at the Carmel-Sutton New 2 U Thrift Store.