Electrical aggregation informational session

MIDDLEPORT — Residents of Middleport recently gathered for a public meeting regarding electrical aggregation.

Bob Snavely, a Palmer Energy representative based out of Toledo, explained the ins and outs of electrical aggregation and answered questions for residents. Snavely said Palmer Energy is partnered with the Ohio Municipal League and the County Commissioners Associations of Ohio.

Snavely explained government aggregations’ benefits come from the grouping together of the community wherein the more individuals that participate in the program, the better the discount they receive. He said that around $100 can be saved in a household yearly.

Fiscal Officer Sue Baker said, “The whole point is to make a big group, so you have more purchasing power. It’s the same way with anything you buy wholesale because you’re purchasing a large quantity, you get a better price.”

Snavely said electric bills are split up into two sides, regulated and utility, Palmer Energy will be aiding in lowering the cost of the utility side of the bill. He explained the program is an opt out, all residents will automatically be enrolled unless they are currently enrolled in another deal concerning their utility.

Palmer Energy will work with a Request for Proposal (RFP) to find the best supplier explained Snavely. He said letters will be sent out to the residents of the village from the chosen supplier offering them an opt out of the program that must be done within 30 days. Snavely explained a rescission letter will be sent out to residents before each three year re-up of the program.

Snavely said an individual can choose to leave Palmer Energy at anytime even if the deadline for the opt out letters pass. He added no fee will be charged to the individual should they choose to opt out.

Residents approached Snavely with their concerns. He assured them Palmer Energy’s goal is to save them money on their electric bill and they are allowed to leave the program if they are not satisfied at anytime with no fee. The reason Palmer Energy has an opt out program rather than an opt in program is so individuals can receive even more savings explained Snavely.

Baker said, “When you vote yes for aggregation all you are doing is allowing your community to pull its people, its customers, to try and get a better price for those who want to be in the program.”

Mayor Sandy Iannarelli explained letters have been sent out to the residents of Middleport via the water department regarding electrical aggregation. Iannarelli said residents are encouraged to call the village offices if they have any questions or concerns on the issue.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

