Middleport discusses National Day of Prayer

MIDDLEPORT — Middleport Village Council recently met for its regularly scheduled meeting discussing National Day of Prayer.

Brenda Barnhart asked council if inspirational signs could be put up along the walking path for the week, starting on April 29 and the council approved. Barnhart commented she has received positive responses regarding the signs as people enjoy praying for other while they walk.

The council approved a proclamation making Thursday, May 3 the National Day of Prayer in Middleport.

In other business, Mayor Sandy Iannarelli informed council of a Superhero 5K to be hosted by the River City Runners at Dave Diles park on Saturday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. Iannarelli said last year this 5k was the group’s largest turnout.

Iannarelli explained a building improvement grant program through the Meigs Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) with assistance from A.E.P. is currently available. The grant is a $1,000 match grant for front work and/or other outside improvement of businesses uptown. Applications are due by Aug. 1.

Ohio History Connection (OHC) is interested in including the John Downing Jr. House and the Middleport Library in its Ohio Open Doors Program explained Iannarelli. She said the village can choose a date between Sept. 7 – 16 for the visit. Iannarelli commented the OHC must know the chosen date by Aug. 1.

Council member Carolyn French inquired about the village’s yard ordinance. Building Inspector Mike Hendrickson explained if a yard has over 12 inches of grass, then it is a problem to be addressed.

Council member Brian Conde regarded Village Administrator Joe Woodall on the price and installation of a new basketball pole at the park. Woodall said the cost of the basketball pole is $359.99 and he will order it in and have it installed.

Council member George Hoffman also regarded Woodall on when streets Main, Second, and Third would be black topped. Woodall said as soon as the workers are finished with the granite, then the black top will be installed.

Woodall reported the sewer project is 1500 feet of pipe away from being completed. He added the streets Brown and Elm are going to be rough to get through for the next few weeks. Also, plans to repair the Rejoicing Life Center’s parking lot have been made.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

