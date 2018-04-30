Red Cross, local firefighters installing smoke detectors

OHIO VALLEY — Volunteers for area fire departments and the local American Red Cross have installed more than 2,000 free smoke detectors in area homes.

A recent event in Pomeroy saw installation of 120 alarms, taking the effort over the 2,000 mark. This means hundreds of homes in Athens, Meigs and Morgan Counties have devices that will alert them if fire strikes their home. The alarms are free and are provided by the American Red Cross.

Red Cross volunteers also visit each home, offering fire prevention information and helping residents plan a quick escape if a fire starts. This is part of a national American Red Cross program titled “Sound the Alarm.”

Local Red Cross program coordinator John Eckleberry said, “This national program has been a huge success, reporting 416 lives saved nationwide as the alarms worked to alert people of a fire. Our dedicated volunteers are working to save lives in Southeast Ohio and will be in Harrisonville, in Meigs County, on May 12th. If any resident would like to have smoke alarms installed for free, please contact the Red Cross office at 740-593-5273.”