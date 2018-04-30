Recognizing Law Day

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners recognized May 1 as National Law Day during last week’s regular meeting.

A proclamation approved by the commissioners stated in part,

Law Day is, in words of President Dwight Eisenhower, who established the first nationwide commemoration, a “day of national dedication to the principles of government under law.”

The 2018 Law Day theme enables us to reflect on the separation of powers as fundamental to our constitutional purpose and to consider how our governmental system is working for ourselves and our posterity.

Meigs County hereby proclaims Tuesday, May 1, 2012, as Law Day. We urge citizens, schools, businesses and local media to use this occasion to preserve and strengthen the rule of law.

National Law Day is May 1. This year’s Law Day theme is “Separation of Powers: Framework for Freedom.” The U.S. Constitution established a system of government with distinct and independent branches — legislative, executive and judicial — and it gave Congress, the Presidency and a Supreme Court separate and distinct powers, so that these three separate branches share power and serve as checks on the powers of the others.

“Ambition must be made to counteract ambition,” James Madison explained in Federalist 51, because he believed that the Constitution;’s principles of separation of powers and checks and balances preserve political liberty. By preventing any one branch from becoming too powerful, they provide a framework for freedom.

Law Day is an annual commemoration first held in 1957 when American Bar Association President Charles Rhynes envisioned a special national day to mark our nation’s commitment to the rule of law. The following year, President Dwight Eisenhower issued the first Law Day Proclamation. Law Day was made official in 1961 when Congress issued a joint resolution designating May 1 as the official date for celebrating Law Day.

A portion of the information provided by the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Meigs County Commissioners approved a proclamation to recognize May 1 as Law Day. Pictured are Commissioner Mike Bartrum, Randy Smith and Tim Ihle, along with Victim Advocate Alexis Schwab and Prosecutor James K. Stanley.