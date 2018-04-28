Logo, slogan wanted for Meigs Bicentennial

POMEROY — As Meigs County prepares to celebrate its 200th birthday in 2019, the search is on for a logo and slogan for the celebration.

High school students, age 14 to 19, who reside in Meigs County are invited to submit a logo and/or slogan to be used by the Bicentennial Commission on all official gear and advertising in relation to the bicentennial.

Students from Meigs, Eastern, Southern, Alexander and Mid-Valley Christian, as well as home-school students who reside in Meigs County are welcome to submit entries.

Entries will not be judged based on artistic ability, rather the content and creativity of the submission.

Submissions should be made to the Meigs County Commissioner Office by 4 p.m. on May 11.

For questions or more information contact Bicentennial Commission members James K. Stanley (jstanley@meigscountyprosecutor.com or 740-992-6371), Sammi Mugrage (smugrage@meigscountyclerkofcourts.com or 740-992-5290) or Randy Smith (rsmith@meigscountycommissioners.com or 740-856-2531).

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

