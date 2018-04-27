Gallia April indictments released

GALLIPOLIS — Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in April and returned indictments for the following individuals:

Christopher A. Parsons, 19, of Gallipolis, one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer, a felony of the third-degree. Vanna J. Johnson, 27, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; three counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree; and three counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, felonies of the fourth-degree. Leo T. Stephens, 27, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Dorothy L. Payne, 31, of Gallipolis, two counts of Possession of Heroin, felonies of the fifth-degree; two counts of Trafficking in Heroin, felonies of the fourth-degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Brian E. Angell, 38, of Vinton, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree. Brittany R. Burdette, 28, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Melissa R. Clay, 31, of Willow Wood, one count of Complicity to Burglary, a felony of the second-degree; and one count of Complicity to Burglary, a felony of the third-degree. Randall S. Ferguson, 33, of Willow Wood, one count of Burglary, a felony of the second-degree; and one count of Burglary, a felony of the third-degree. Roy C. Sowards, 37, of St. Albans, West Virginia, six counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the fifth-degree. Gregory Hall, 38, of Bidwell, six counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the fifth-degree.

Lisa M. Lemley, 37, of Gallipolis, one count of Forgery, a felony of the fifth-degree; and two counts of Telecommunications Fraud, felonies of the fifth-degree. Brietta L. Seagraves, 40, of Vinton, one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth-degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Charles Preston Kensler, 28, of Apple Grove, West Virginia, one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. Anthony D. Tyler, 44, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree. Matthew E. Massie, 33, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the third-degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

