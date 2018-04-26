Ohio Fire Marshal visits Pomeroy

POMEROY — The Meigs County Firefighter’s Association recently held its regularly scheduled meeting with special guest speaker State Fire Marshal Jeff Hussey.

Hussey is Ohio’s 38th Fire Marshal and was appointed in July 2017.

“I have a firefighter mentality I have my paramedic card still, firefighter one and two, instructor, inspector, all of those things. I’ve been doing this now for 35 years and it was something I wanted to do as little kid and I’ve enjoyed every minute of this career,” said Hussey.

Hussey shared prior to taking his position as Fire Marshal, he served as Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal for a year under Larry Flowers. He said before joining the State Fire Marshal’s office, he served as Chief of the Granville Fire Department for 10 years, 2006-2016.

The State Fire Marshal is responsible for overseeing all operations and bureaus of the Marshal’s office, Ohio’s Marshal’s office has seven bureaus, commented Hussey. He commented on each of the bureaus.

“I want to be accessible to you…relationships are incredibly important to me, so I want to get out and know you and have a line of communication with all of you,” said Hussey.

“Our entire mission at the State Marshal’s Office is to help you do what you do whether it’s training, investigation, code enforcement, grants…I love Ohio’s volunteer fire service especially and it really is where my roots are. I started as an 18 year old volunteer in 1983 and I love it.”

Hussey explained he has recently been visiting several fire stations in Ohio discussing the new fire code established in December 2017.

Hussey discussed the multiple grant programs available to the firefighters such as an equipment grant, a training reimbursement grant, a firefighter one transition grant, and a MARCS radio grant.

He spoke on the fire academy and the programs offered for the firefighters and how they are beneficial. Direct delivery courses were discussed which are intended for smaller counties, explained Hussey, he said if three organizations join together and apply, they can have the course at one of the organization’s stations.

Hussey said in regards to investigations, cases involving a fatality or a suspect are the cases addressed immediately. Hussey recommended the firefighters be insistent on trying to reach the investigators as they cover several cases.

First Net communication was also discussed, Hussey explained it is a network provided by AT&T made for first responders, so they can always have available network service.

Hussey also addressed questions and concerns from the members of the fire association.

Fire Marshal Jeff Hussey was presented with a token of appreciation by President Derek Miller, Vice President Chuck Stephens, and Secretary/Treasurer Brody Davis. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_0427.FD1_.jpg Fire Marshal Jeff Hussey was presented with a token of appreciation by President Derek Miller, Vice President Chuck Stephens, and Secretary/Treasurer Brody Davis. Courtesy Fire Marshal Jeff Hussey addressed questions and concerns from the members of the fire association. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_0427.FD2_.jpg Fire Marshal Jeff Hussey addressed questions and concerns from the members of the fire association. Erin Perkins | OVP

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

