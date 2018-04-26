Youth M.O.V.E. forms in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY — Empowering youth to advocate for themselves, and live healthy, meaningful lives. That is the mission of the newly formed Youth M.O.V.E. chapter in Meigs County.

Recently, the group hosted a logo design contest in the three county high schools to provide them a unique identity. Winners, Hanna Bottomley from Southern High School, Hannah Mulford from Meigs High School, and Christian Jones, also from Meigs High School, were awarded gift cards and t-shirts from the group. The logos will be used on promotional items purchased by the Youth M.O.V.E. group, as well as on the Facebook page.

Youth M.O.V.E. (Motivating Others through Voices of Experience) is a youth led leadership council for Ohio youth ages 14-24. The group advocates for youth voice at a local, state and national level, empowering youth to be equal partners in the processes that impact them, and to offer support and guidance. The group formed out of a grant offered to the local Family and Children First Council.

The local Youth M.O.V.E. group is tasked with planning and participating in a minimum of three activities a year, including a project during Child Mental Health Awareness Week in May. The group has decorated bulletin boards at Southern High School and Eastern High School promoting Random Acts of Kindness, and plans on participating in the upcoming Resiliency Ring in Columbus demonstrating their support for mental health awareness, and advocating for stigma reduction.

The group continues to recruit new members to assist with planning local events for youth and families. Interested youth can contact Brooke Pauley at (740) 992-2117 ext. 104 for upcoming meeting and event information.

Information provided by Brooke Pauley.

Hanna Bottomley (left), first place winner at Southern High School, and Youth MOVE Core Leader, Holly McQuaid. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.25-Youth-Move-12018424104540710.jpg Hanna Bottomley (left), first place winner at Southern High School, and Youth MOVE Core Leader, Holly McQuaid. Courtesy (From left) Rick Blaettnar, assistant principal at Meigs High School, Youth MOVE Core Leader, Holly McQuaid, Christian Jones, second Place winner at Meigs High School, and Hannah Mulford, first Place winner at Meigs High School. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.25-Youth-Move-22018424104554526.jpg (From left) Rick Blaettnar, assistant principal at Meigs High School, Youth MOVE Core Leader, Holly McQuaid, Christian Jones, second Place winner at Meigs High School, and Hannah Mulford, first Place winner at Meigs High School. Courtesy