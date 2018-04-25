National Day of Prayer events planned

POMEROY — Meigs County’s annual National Day of Prayer activities and events will kick-off on Sunday and continue throughout the week.

On Sunday, April 29, the Circle the Courthouse event will take place at 3 p.m. The public is invited to join in circling the courthouse for a time of prayer for the employees and officials of Meigs County.

From Monday, April 30 to Wednesday, May 2, Bible reading will take place on the Pomeroy parking lot from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone interested in taking part in the reading may call 740-508-1327 to sign up.

The main National Day of Prayer event will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 3 on the steps of the Meigs County Courthouse. This is a time to pray for the government, state and local officials, as well as other ins need of prayer in the country and community.

Earlier on Thursday, a Prayer Breakfast will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the Trinity Church in Pomeroy (everyone welcome).

In addition to the scheduled events, signs will be posted on the walking paths in Pomeroy, Middleport, and Racine for the week, asking those walking to pray for those mentioned on the signs as they walk.

The verse for this year’s events is “Ephesians 4:3 Making every effort to keep the UNITY of the SPIRIT through the bond of PEACE.”