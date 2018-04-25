For the Record: Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office

Reminder to Pay Delinquent Property Taxes

MEIGS COUNTY — Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley reminds Meigs County real estate owners who currently owe delinquent property taxes to contact the Meigs County Treasurer’s Office to arrange for payment of those taxes.

While the Meigs County Treasurer’s Office collected $863,548.12 in delinquent real estate and mobile home taxes for tax year 2017, additional property taxes remain delinquent. Property owners who do not pay their property taxes subject themselves to a delinquent tax foreclosure.

The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office remains committed to assisting the Meigs County Treasurer’s Office in collecting delinquent property taxes. The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office recently filed tax foreclosure lawsuits on behalf of the Meigs County Treasurer’s Office against a number of property owners who owed delinquent property taxes but did not pay those taxes when due earlier this year.

Final warning letters will be issued to additional property owners owing delinquent taxes in the coming weeks. Those wishing to avoid receiving a final warning letter and ultimately a delinquent tax foreclosure should contact the Meigs County Treasurer’s Office immediately to remedy the delinquency.

Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Job Shadowing Program

POMEROY — Summer will be here before we know it, and with summer comes free time for our students. To fill some of that free time, and to give students an opportunity to observe local government in action, Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley is once again offering current high school and college students, or recently graduated high school students, the opportunity to participate in the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Job Shadowing Program.

The program exposes participants to a range of professional experiences from observation of day-to-day office activity, to courtroom observation of pretrial conferences, motion hearings, and jury trials, to chances to meet local government officials and law enforcement officers. The program presents a great learning experience and makes an excellent addition to resumes and college applications. Participants who wish to pursue a career in the legal field can even apply to participate in the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Summer Internship Program.

Students (with parental permission for students under the age of 18) interested in participating may contact Prosecutor Stanley at 740-992-6371 or jstanley@meigscountyprosecutor.com.

2018 National Law Day Guest Speaker Opportunity

POMEROY — May 1 is National Law Day. This year’s theme is Separation of Powers: Framework for Freedom. If you would like Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley to speak to your class, group, or organization on or near Law Day, or any other time throughout the year, regarding this theme or any other legal or constitutional matter, feel free to contact him at 740-992-6371 or jstanley@meigscountyprosecutor.com.

Prosecutor Stanley also welcomes the opportunity to speak with classes, groups, and organizations regarding awareness and prevention topics ranging from substance abuse, domestic violence, teen dating safety, sexual assault, cell phone and internet safety, and any other topic important to you.