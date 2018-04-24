Funding set for riverbank project

POMEROY — Pomeroy Village Council recently discussed updates on the parking lot/riverbank project.

Mayor Don Anderson reported with the help of State Representative Jay Edwards, a meeting was held with all of the parties involved with the parking lot/riverbank project including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to discuss the project’s funding. Anderson explained the corps of engineers was originally wanting to have the village’s full share of the payment of the project upfront before starting. The village’s share of the project is an estimated $675,000 at this point and Anderson shared may raise due to the continued flooding the village has withstood.

Anderson said Farmer’s Bank will be the line of credit for the funding. The corps agreed to let the village pay in smaller increments throughout the project. As in the village will put in their 65 percent of the funding, then the corps will put in their 35 percent of the funding to complete the specific portion of the project. The village will add their shares to the account as each portion of the project comes up, rather than one large sum said Anderson.

He reported the project can begin at anytime as the account at Farmer’s Bank is set up and ready. The corps will be bolstering up the wall at the levy with rip-rap on the riverside.

In other business, Anderson reported the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be in charge of repairing the box culvert on the walking path.

Anderson said the village received an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant worth $250,000 and the village will know by July if an extra $1.5 million from other villages not utilizing the funding can go towards the sewer project on Ohio 833.

The council approved to endorse the jail levy which will be on the ballot for the upcoming election.

The council approved authorization of the mayor to enter into an agreement with a third party billing agency to recover costs of providing fire protection to areas outside the village.

The council approved to enter into a five year fire protection contract with the Salisbury township.

The council approved to have Fiscal Officer Sue Baker ask the county auditor to certify the amount of revenue that would be generated from a 2 mill police levy.

The council approved to hire C&J Lawn Care Plus for village mowing by entering into a three year contract.

Baker informed the council of an Ohio Municipal League (OML) summer regional conference which will be held on Friday, May 18 in Athens at the Ohio University Inn. Baker said deadline for registration is Friday, May 11.

Anderson reported members of the Zoning Board of Appeals did not grant the sign variance during their meeting. Anderson said he will invite President Scott Walton to attend a council meeting and explain why they decided against passing the variance.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

