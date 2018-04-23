Preparing for Ohio Buckeye Boys State

POMEROY — Drew Webster American Legion Post #39 of Pomeroy recently met with the young men from Meigs High School and Eastern High School who will represent the Post at the Ohio Buckeye Boys State June 10-17, 2018 at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

According to their web site, “The mission of The American Legion Buckeye Boys State is to provide an educational and leadership program that exposes young men to the rights and privileges, the duties and responsibilities, and the love for God and Country necessary to being self­‐governing citizens. Through a practical, objective, nonpartisan approach, participants in the American Legion Buckeye Boys State program are exposed to fundamental democratic principles in local, county and state elections and governmental functions which prepare them for leadership roles as patriotic American citizens.”

Participants are Andrew Brooks, Isaiah Martindale, Ezra Briles, Cole Durst and Evan Hennington.

Hennington was also recognized for the highest score among junior boys in the district on the American Legion Department of Ohio’s Americanism and Government Test.