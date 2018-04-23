Meigs County students attend leadership conference

MEIGS COUNTY — Students from local high schools were chosen to attend the 2018 Regional Scholars Leadership Conference on April 17 and 18.

The Leadership Conference is designed for high school juniors. Meigs County had 15 representatives out of 72 at the event.

The Gifted Coordinators of Southeast Ohio collaborate to organize this event that is held every spring. Students build leadership skills and learn group dynamics, personality types and differences in communication styles through the two-day event.

This year the event was held at Camp Akita in Logan. The camp is supportive of outdoor activities including ground initiatives, a 50 foot Alpine climbing tower and archery. Students were encouraged to participate in activities outside their comfort zone. Small session options were Archery, team-building and leadership qualities, ground initiatives and the climbing tower/rope swing.

A financial aid, scholarship and admissions essay session was presented by a representative from Ohio State University with a college fair held after. The college fair allowed the students to become familiar with over 15 colleges and universities in Ohio and West Virginia.

At the conclusion of the event, the students left with new discoveries about themselves and lasting friendships.

Submitted by Meigs Local Gifted Coordinator Sarah Lee.

Representing Eastern: Katie Ridenour, Brooke Mays, Garrett Rees. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_Eastern-RS20184191978652.jpg Representing Eastern: Katie Ridenour, Brooke Mays, Garrett Rees. Representing Meigs: Matthew Jackson, Shaylynn Mitchell, Evan Hennington, Marissa Noble, Lydia Edwards, Madison Fields, Josie Donohue, Hayley Lathey and Cole Durst. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_Meigs-RS201841919715342.jpg Representing Meigs: Matthew Jackson, Shaylynn Mitchell, Evan Hennington, Marissa Noble, Lydia Edwards, Madison Fields, Josie Donohue, Hayley Lathey and Cole Durst. Representing Southern: Madison Lisle, Marissa Brooker, Peyton Anderson. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_Southern-RS201841919724104.jpg Representing Southern: Madison Lisle, Marissa Brooker, Peyton Anderson.