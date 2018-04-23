Regional Job Fair to be held Wednesday

ATHENS — Whether hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at the 14th Annual OhioMeansJobs-Job Fair. The event will be held on Wednesday, April 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Athens Community Center, 701 E. State Street, Athens.

The job fair is free and open to the public.

A variety of over 70 employers from both the public and private sectors will be eager to hire for immediate openings in a wide range of fields. Additional exhibitors will include recruiters and educational/training opportunities from throughout the area.

Job Seekers are encouraged to bring their resume and come prepared to interview.

Employers are encouraged to register with the OhioMeansJobs Athens County center at (740) 797-1405.

“Events like the OhioMeansJobs-Job Fair, which connect Southeast Ohio’s talented workers with employers looking to hire, are a critical part of our efforts to strengthen our innovation and economy and support our area,” said OhioMeansJobs–Athens County Supervisor, Joe McGowan.

“The Athens, Meigs, and Perry County OhioMeansJobs-Job Fair will bring together regional businesses and our community’s workforce to help companies grow and positively impact Southeast Ohio’s economic vitality,” said Area 14 Workforce Development Board Director, Jean Demosky. “This annual event helps organizations seeking qualified candidates from SE Ohio fill positions in fields like healthcare and skilled craft apprenticeships. This not only supports our economy, it actively moves us toward a community of residents earning a living wage.”

The OhioMeansJobs centers of Athens, Meigs and Perry counties provide free services, resources, and tools to assist both job seekers and employers with the entire job search process, hiring and employment needs. The OMJ centers have services available online and onsite to assist job seekers including the OhioMeansJobs.com jobs search, free internet access, local news papers, employment counseling, and career assessments, as well as, workshops on job searching, resume writing and interviewing techniques.

The event is co-sponsored by: Area 14 Workforce Development Board and the OhioMeansJobs centers of Athens, Meigs and Perry Counties.

For additional information, contact OhioMeansJobs-Athens County (740) 797-1405.