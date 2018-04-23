OU commencement details

ATHENS — Approximately 4,200 students are participating in the graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies Friday, May 4 and Saturday, May 5.

The graduate commencement ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 4 for both master’s and doctoral degrees. Undergraduate ceremonies will take place at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 5.

Spring Commencement speakers

Graduate Ceremony

Dr. Devika Chawla, a professor in the Scripps College of Communication’s School of Communication Studies and recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Graduate Faculty Award, will deliver OHIO’s graduate commencement speech on Friday, May 4. Dr. Chawla’s research focuses on communicative, performative and narrative approaches to studying family, home and its relationship to social identity.

Undergraduate Ceremonies

Allie LaForce, a 2011 Ohio University graduate and Emmy-nominated reporter and anchor for CBS Sports and Turner Sports, will deliver Ohio University’s 2018 Spring Commencement addresses on Saturday, May 5. LaForce graduated magna cum laude from OHIO’s nationally recognized Honors Tutorial College with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

Undergraduate degrees will be conferred Saturday, May 5 in the following order:

The morning ceremony is for graduates of the:

College of Business

College of Fine Arts

Fritz J. and Dolores H. Russ College of Engineering and Technology

University College

Regional Higher Education

Scripps College of Communication

The afternoon ceremony is for graduates of the:

Honors Tutorial College

Center for International Studies

College of Arts and Sciences

Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

College of Health Sciences and Professions

There is no recessional for undergraduate ceremonies; graduates will depart the Convocation Center after their name has been read.

For more information, visit www.ohio.edu/commencement.