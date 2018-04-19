Syracuse discusses grants

SYRACUSE — Syracuse council recently met for its regularly scheduled meeting discussing grants.

Grants Administrator Fred Hoffman gave the grant reports. The Community Development Block Grant Formula Program and the CDBG Neighborhood Revitalization grant applications were submitted last week, Hoffman reported the commissioners will make an announcement regarding the grants on April 26 at their regularly scheduled meeting. Hoffman said he submitted $25,000 for a shade grant. The Fire Department AFG grants were turned down, Hoffman said they typically do not give out those grants two years in a row. He noted Natureworks Grant applications are due on June 1.

In other business, Solicitor Rick Hedges informed the council of an Ohio Municipal League (OML) meeting on May 18 in Athens at the Ohio University Inn from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. The deadline for registration is May 11.

Council Member David Poole informed council the Pomeroy Library has shown interest in doing a day time story-time at some point once the pool is open.

Council Member Nicole Sampson informed council she spoke with Heather Dailey-Johnson, professional pool management representative, regarding the pool’s schedule for this summer. Sampson handed out a sheet with suggestions for pool times and additional activities. The council will review the sheet and will decide on the pool’s schedule and additional activities at the next regularly scheduled meeting.

Council Member Michelle White said the Youth League would like to purchase a four-wheeler and store it near the ball fields to help with ball field maintenance. Mayor Eric Cunningham told White there are many variables to consider and will inform her of his decision at a later date. Cunningham offered to help with ball field maintenance. Also, he informed council he is working on the Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department’s tournament.

Fiscal Officer Crystal Cottrill informed council the Health Department is requiring two separate concession licenses for the ball fields and the pool. The council approved to have Cottrill submit the applications.

The council approved the Syracuse Police Department to get new tires for the officers’ cruisers at Appalachian Tire.

The council approved to renew their contract with CompManagement.

