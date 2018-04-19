14th annual Meigs SWCD Watershed Camp slated for June 5-6

RUTLAND — In a year when it seems the price of everything is going up, it is refreshing to see some things still cost the same.

The 14th Leading Creek Watershed Summer Day Camp will be held June 5 and 6 at the Meigs SWCD Conservation Area near Rutland, and it still costs the same as in years past — free.

“This year’s topics will include fish, wetlands, aquatic bugs, coal mining, forestry, tree identification, outdoor cooking, and more,” said Jenny Ridenour, education coordinator with the Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District.

New this year will be a demonstration with the new Ohio Division of Wildlife law enforcement canine. We will also be taking a trip to the United Plant Savers’ Botanical Sanctuary. During these two days, students can participate in a number of hands-on activities to discover the importance of clean water and explore all the critters that make their home in and around streams and forests. All activities at Leading Creek Watershed Camp are designed to engage students in learning while having fun!

The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with drop off time at 9 a.m. and pick-up ending at 4 p.m. The Meigs SWCD Conservation Area is located on New Lima Road between Rutland and Harrisonville.

“The camp is geared towards youngsters ages 9 to 14,” Ridenour said. The entire cost of the camp is provided by funds from the Meigs SWCD and local businesses. There is no fee for campers, and lunch and snacks will be provided. However campers should wear clothing suitable for rugged outside use, and bring plenty of sunscreen and bug repellent.

Instructors and staff members at camp are from the Meigs SWCD, Hocking Hill State Park, OSU Extension, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and many others.

To register, or for more information, Jenny Ridenour at the Meigs SWCD in Pomeroy at 740-992-4282. Registration forms can be found at www.meigsswcd.com. Registrations are due by May 18 and will be limited to the first 50 campers.

Watershed Camp will return for a 14th year later this spring. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.20-Watershed-22018419134019748.jpg Watershed Camp will return for a 14th year later this spring.