Southern High School crown the 2018 Prom King and Queen on Saturday evening with the prom to be held at the school. Walk-in will take place at 7 p.m. King candidates are (front, from left) Connor Thomas, Larry Dunn, Cory Holbrook, Dylan Smith, Riley Roush. Queen candidates are (back, from left) Sydney Cleland, Bailee Floyd, Nikita Wood, Jane Roush, Lauren Lavender.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/04/web1_4.20-Southern201841910265134.jpg